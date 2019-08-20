The Battle Over The Ohio Supreme Court In 2020

By 11 seconds ago
  • Judge and Former Sec. of State Jennifer Brunner
    Judge and Former Sec. of State Jennifer Brunner
    The State of Ohio, Ohio Public Television

Some of the biggest races on the ballot next year could be for the Ohio Supreme Court. Two seats now held by Republican justices will be open. A prominent Democrat who has held statewide office says she wants one of them. 

Appeals Court Judge and former Ohio Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner says she is running for the seat now held by Justice Judith French. Brunner says she is running because the court will take up big issues like criminal justice and property rights.

“The Supreme Court sort of sets the tone for what issues are we going to consider, what issues are we going to look at, how are we going to look at them and they have a way, as I saw when I was Secretary of State protecting people’s votes, of filtering down to affect people in the most intimate ways," Brunner says.

Brunner will join Cleveland Judge John O’Donnell in a run for the high court. If both win, it would tip the control of the court to Democrats, which could be important in 2021 if there are challenges to the state’s new redistricting process. 

Tags: 
2020 election
Ohio Supreme Court
2020 Ohio Supreme Court races
Jennifer Brunner
Judith French

Related Content

Kasich Winding Down Work As Governor, And Signals He's Considering His Future Options

By Nov 19, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich still has almost two more months on the job, but he’s apparently starting to wind down his work and consider his legacy. And while he still isn't saying if he's running for president, he may be starting to forecast what he’s planning on doing next in talking about issues beyond Ohio.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Is Thinking About A Run For President In 2020

By Nov 12, 2018
Aleksei Pavloff

One of the three Democrats who won statewide in Ohio last week, U. S. Senator Sherrod Brown, says he’s thinking about his next step - maybe running for president.  

What Does The 2018 Election Mean For The 2020 Election In Ohio

By Nov 7, 2018
OhioElectionResults.com

While Democrats saw big wins in other Midwest states, they were shut out of their statewide executive races in Ohio. Strategists say Ohio is one step closer to losing its swing state status.

Supreme Court Says PUCO Allowed FirstEnergy To Improperly Charge Customers

By Jun 19, 2019
Daniel Konik

A split Ohio Supreme Court has blocked a charge FirstEnergy customers have been paying since 2017, saying state regulators improperly allowed it to go forward.  This charge cost customers as much as $200 million for each of those two years.