Bill To Protect Vaxamillion Database From Being A Public Record Is Being Introduced

There is disagreement over whether the database that was created when vaccinated Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery is a public record. Now, a bill is being introduced that would make sure it isn’t.

Some lawmakers think the Vax-A-Million database is a public record. Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud disagrees but says they could insure it’s not.

“Certainly, if members of the General Assembly are concerned with our legal analysis of it, the cleanest thing for them to do would be to put uncodified language in the budget which, in fact, protects it," McCloud says.

But Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) doesn’t think that’s enough.

“If it is put in the state budget, it will take 90 days before it becomes law and I would like to see something sooner rather than later," Brenner says.

Brenner is introducing a bill that would make the database private and it would take effect immediately