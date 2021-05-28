Bill To Protect Vaxamillion Database From Being A Public Record Is Being Introduced

By 34 minutes ago
  • Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware)
    Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware)
    Jo Ingles

There is disagreement over whether the database that was created when vaccinated Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery is a public record. Now, a bill is being introduced that would make sure it isn’t. 

Some lawmakers think the Vax-A-Million database is a public record. Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud disagrees but says they could insure it’s not. 

“Certainly, if members of the General Assembly are concerned with our legal analysis of it, the cleanest thing for them to do would be to put uncodified language in the budget which, in fact, protects it," McCloud says.

But Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) doesn’t think that’s enough. 

“If it is put in the state budget, it will take 90 days before it becomes law and I would like to see something sooner rather than later," Brenner says.

Brenner is introducing a bill that would make the database private and it would take effect immediately 

Tags: 
Vaxamillion
Coronavirus
Stephanie McCloud
Ohio Department of Health
Andrew Brenner
public records law

Related Content

Is The Vaxamillion Database Subject To Open Records Law? Some Lawmakers Think So

By May 27, 2021
White Mocca, Shutterstock.com

This story was updated at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021

More than 2.7 million Ohioans have signed up for the state’s vaxamillion drawings. But there are questions as to whether information Ohioans gave to be eligible for that drawing could be subject to public records laws. 

No More Color-Coded Maps On Ohio's Coronavirus Website

By May 27, 2021
Ohio Department of Health

Those color-coded maps of COVID cases that Ohioans have been watching on the state’s coronavirus website to see how their counties fared as compared with others will be going away. 

Ohio House Passes Controversial Tax Bill

By May 26, 2021
Natee Meepian, Shutterstock.com

Last year, Ohio lawmakers passed a law allowing municipalities to continue to collect income taxes from employees who were temporarily working from home in other communities. The Ohio House has passed a bill that would change that. 

Ohio Health Officials Say Vaccination Rate Is Up Since Lottery Announcement

By May 21, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine, January 2021
Franklin County Public Health

The Ohio Department of Health says it tracked an increase in the vaccination rate since the creation of the $1M sweepstakes.