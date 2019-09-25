DeWine Confident Lawmakers Will Pass His Gun Package

By 3 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine talked to reporters after speaking to the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission meeting at the State Library of Ohio.
    Gov. Mike DeWine talked to reporters after speaking to the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission meeting at the State Library of Ohio.
    Karen Kasler

It’s been almost two months since Gov. Mike DeWine proposed a package of gun law and mental health policy changes, and he says lawmakers will soon look over his official language on that. 

And in spite of concerns raised by the House Speaker – DeWine is confident they will pass it.

DeWine has been working on the package since unveiling it a few days after the Dayton mass shooting.  He's made some announcements, such as a prooposal to enhance criminal background checks by requiring warrants to be added to state and federal background systems along with violent protective orders and other offenses. And he also signed an executive order to establish the Ohio School Safety Center.

But he still hasn't unveiled the package of plans he's worked on with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and gun rights advocates such as the Buckeye Firearms Association. This package is different than a set of seven bills that were heard in a Senate committee last week - three of which were bipartisan.

DeWine said he has respect for Speaker Larry Householder’s worries about background checks for personal gun sales and his overall concerns about a version of a red flag gun seizure law.

“The natural skepticism that all of us should have about any attempt to deal with issues in this area that it might infringe on someone’s Second Amendment rights I certainly respect that, and I was not troubled at all by the Speaker’s comments," DeWine said.

But DeWine says the package he’ll bring to the legislature shortly will not infringe on Second Amendment rights and will be constitutional – but he also says it will pass and will do something to make Ohioans safer.

Householder has said he thinks passing DeWine's gun regulations will be difficult, and that there are members of his caucus who will not vote for some of the changes he's publicly talked about.

Tags: 
gun regulation
Gov. Mike DeWine
Larry Householder
gun control
"red flag" law
background checks

Related Content

Lawmakers Waiting For Details On DeWine's Gun Regulation Proposals

By Sep 20, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
Andy Chow

It's been more than six weeks since Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a 17-point approach to reducing gun violence, which included expanded background checks and a version of the red flag confiscation law. But so far lawmakers have yet to see those specific plans in the form of proposed legislation. 

Bill Would Give Cities Right To Make Their Own Gun Laws Again

By Sep 20, 2019
Sen. Cecil Thomas testified for other gun reforms
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that prevented local governments from passing any gun laws that are more restrictive than those enacted at the state level, and when cities challenged it, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the law. Now, there’s a move afoot to change it.

Advocates March Against Gun Violence, Call For Lawmakers To Pass Regulations

By Sep 18, 2019
Andy Chow

A group of protesters marched in downtown Columbus to voice their support for more gun regulations, especially expanded background checks and the so-called "red flag" gun seizure law. The march comes as lawmakers hold hearings on several gun regulation bills. 

Former Governors Back DeWine On Guns, Declare Doubt Over Death Penalty

By Sep 2, 2019
Portraits of Gov. Bob Taft (R, left) and Gov. Ted Strickland (D) by artist Leslie Adams.
Ohio History Connection

There’s certainly an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce, and created a friendship.