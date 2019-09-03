Federal Court Rules Voter Removal Process Can Go Forward As Planned

A federal court has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can remove more than 200,000 voters from the rolls Friday as planned. The Ohio Democratic Party had ask the court to block it, saying thousands of voters could be improperly removed. 

The list includes registered voters who have died, moved or have been inactive. U.S. District Judge James Graham says the Ohio Democratic Party hasn’t provided enough evidence to support its claims that there are thousands of eligible voters on the list because of mistakes involving vendors. Party Chairman David Pepper disagrees.

“Who knows, given the level of mistakes that have been made, what else is wrong with this list? It’s just common sense when there have been this many errors," Pepper says.

A spokeswoman for LaRose says, in a written statement, that the office is pleased and that it will continue to carry out the law and the mission to run accessible, secure and accurate elections.

