The Fight Over Abortion In Ohio: Where Does It Go From Here?

By 11 seconds ago
  • The so-called
    The so-called "Heartbeat Bill", before it was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
    Dan Konik

It’s taken eight years and hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his campaign promise to sign the controversial legislation that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But where does it go from here? Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

About 24 hours after the Ohio Legislature passed the abortion ban, DeWine signed it. Former Gov. John Kasich, also a Republican, vetoed the measure twice, most recently last year. He had said it was clearly unconstitutional. And DeWine says he knows it will likely face a court challenge.  

“The purpose of this bill is really to have a vehicle for the United States Supreme Court so that if it should be ready to do so, it can revisit some of its prior rulings," DeWine said.

Ohio’s legislation is not alone. A handful of other states have passed similar bills. None are in effect. Courts have stopped those and might do the same for this one. But regardless of what happens with Ohio’s bill, which in recent days has been renamed the “Human Rights Protection Act,” the sting in the legislature is palpable.

Many Democrats were adamantly opposed to the bill and spoke out against it repeatedly in news conferences, campaign events and on the floor when it was being considered. And this experience was a catalyst for the creation of the new Ohio Black Maternal Health Caucus. Representative Janine Boyd (D- Cleveland) explains its goal.

“We are going to try to legislate and create an atmosphere in which people can trust women, especially black women, to take care of their bodies because right now, women are not trusted," Boyd said.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who received support from Democrats to win that position, doesn’t think the fight over the restrictive abortion ban has permanently soured his up-to-now favorable relationship with his Democratic members.

“You know we have talked about this and we know there are some issues where we don’t see eye to eye. And we’ve talked a lot about the 95% of the time that we are going to agree, maybe not on the direction, maybe not what we want to do as a state but 95% of the time, we are going to be out there working on things that….you know jobs packages, education issues….things like that….and the 5% that are issues that are volatile issues that Republicans and Democrats traditionally don’t agree upon, we can’t dwell on those issues," Householder said.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Ashtabula) said lawmakers will likely soon be dealing with another abortion issue in the near future. 

“I do anticipate there being another “Born Alive Infant Protection Act” as you saw a few weeks ago when we passed a resolution encouraging Congress to vote on the federal proposal, we actually passed unanimously in this chamber and I anticipate legislation on that subject to be introduced sometime within the next few weeks," Obhof said.

Obhof said there is some other abortion-related legislation that his members might want to bring forward in the future as well. 

 

Tags: 
"Heartbeat Bill"
Gov. Mike DeWine
Abortion
Janine Boyd
Larry Householder
Larry Obhof

Related Content

Lawmakers Send Controversial Six-Week Abortion Ban To Governor

By & Apr 10, 2019
Supporters of the "Heartbeat Bill" chanted outside the Ohio House chamber before the vote.
Karen Kasler

For the third time, a bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate.  But this time will likely be the last for what's been called the "Heartbeat Bill", because Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it into law. 

House Committee Passes A Longtime Controversial Abortion Bill With A New Name

By Apr 9, 2019
Packed Ohio House Committee Room
Jo Ingles

Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act" but has commonly been known as the Heartbeat Bill over the five times lawmakers have considered it.

Supporters Of Legal Abortion Say Changes In Controversial Bill Need To Be Vetted

By Apr 8, 2019
Jaime Miracle, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what's been known as the "Heartbeat Bill".  

Ohio Lawmaker Wants More Time To Study Changes To Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

By Apr 5, 2019
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
Andy Chow

An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. And it is raising questions by at least one lawmaker on that committee. 

Controversial "Heartbeat Bill" Abortion Ban Is Signed Into Law

By 4 hours ago
Gov. DeWine signs the so called "Heartbeat Bill" into law
Dan Konik

As expected, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that bans abortions at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.