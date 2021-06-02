Not Mask-Free Yet: Docs Say Children, Their Parents, And Some Adults Should Continue To Wear Masks

    Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Ohio’s statewide pandemic health orders have expired. And while the mask mandate has also been lifted, doctors say there are people who should still be wearing masks. 

Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney with Cincinnati Children's Hospital says there are children there right now who are quite sick with COVID. And since kids 11 and under cannot be vaccinated, she says they should still wear masks, just as before. 

“When they are out in crowds, out in public, out in stores, out at events, they should be masked and we are of the belief that parents and family members should mask along with them. It’s just the only way to protect that population," Manning-Courtney says.

She and other doctors say kids, unvaccinated people, those who are older or have poor immune systems are still in danger of catching COVID and note there are new highly-contagious variants out there. More than 5.3 million Ohioans have received at least partial vaccines at this point but doctors say that rate needs to climb significantly before herd immunity could possibly be achieved.

Some Ohio politicians, including Republican Attorney General Dave Yost and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, have posted video of themselves burning masks on social media. Manning-Courtney says she regrets that type of messaging and says Ohioans should be encouraged to wear masks if they are at risk of contracting COVID.

Related Content

More Than 3M People Signed Up For Second Vaccine Lottery

The Ohio Lottery commission has drawn the next set of names in the "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes and the state is preparing to unveil the second winner of the $1M jackpot along with the winner of the college scholarship sweepstakes. 

DeWine Sets End Date For Health Orders, Announces $1M Drawings

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said in a statewide address Wednesday that the state will lift most of its health orders, including the mask mandate, in the next three weeks. He also announced a series of $1 million drawings and other incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bill To Protect Vaxamillion Database From Being A Public Record Is Being Introduced

May 28, 2021
There is disagreement over whether the database that was created when vaccinated Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery is a public record. Now, a bill is being introduced that would make sure it isn’t. 

Is The Vaxamillion Database Subject To Open Records Law? Some Lawmakers Think So

This story was updated at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021

More than 2.7 million Ohioans have signed up for the state’s vaxamillion drawings. But there are questions as to whether information Ohioans gave to be eligible for that drawing could be subject to public records laws. 

No More Color-Coded Maps On Ohio's Coronavirus Website

Those color-coded maps of COVID cases that Ohioans have been watching on the state’s coronavirus website to see how their counties fared as compared with others will be going away. 