Ohio Democratic Party Calls For Halt In Process To Remove Voters From Rolls

By 3 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

The Ohio Democratic Party is calling for a halt to the Secretary of State’s pruning of the voter rolls. And it wants an investigation following mistakes in Franklin County where more than a thousand voters have been flagged for removal.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says he doesn’t think Franklin County’s mistake is the only one in the system. He thinks counties might be handling removal from voting rolls differently so he wants a moratorium on that practice.

“Before you keep moving forward on a broken system, call time-out and take a deep look at it," Pepper says.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says the Franklin County problems have been fixed. In a written statement, spokeswoman Maggie Sheehan says county boards of elections weren’t given the flexibility to handle the process differently. She explains two counties submitted their information as two different lists and another initially submitted an earlier draft of the list, not the final draft. She says each of those discrepancies were swiftly resolved.

Sheehan says the ODP is focusing on a situation that is wasting everyone’s time. Instead, she says the party should join the more than 20 organizations, including the NAACP, League of Women Voters, and Ohio Republican Party, that are reaching out to voters who are listed as having inactive registrations.

Community Groups Want To Assist State In Finding Inactive Voters Before They Are Removed From Rolls

By Jul 25, 2019
Dan Konik

Nearly two dozen groups and individuals are asking Ohio’s top elections official for a list of voters who could be dropped from the rolls this fall, so they can try to get them re-registered. 

Voter Registration Forms Sent To Thousands Of Recently Deleted Voters

By Feb 12, 2019
Karen Kasler

For the first time, the Secretary of State will send voter registration forms to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who were removed from the voting rolls for not voting or updating their addresses with county boards of elections. And while it’s not expected many will be filled out and returned, one voting rights group says it’s a positive move.

Frank LaRose Wants To Modernize Voter Roll Removal Process

By Jan 17, 2019
Frank LaRose delivers address after taking oath of office in Akron.
Frank LaRose/Twitter

Newly-sworn in Secretary of State Frank LaRose is already making his pitch to Ohio lawmakers for his biggest legislative priorities. Among the top issues, modernizing the voter removal process, which right now allows registrations to be removed after six years of inactivity. 

Ohio Dems Leader Criticizes Husted For "Voter Purge" Directive During Lame Duck

By Nov 21, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is calling out Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted for issuing an order on so-called voter purging just weeks before he leaves office. 