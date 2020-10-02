Ohio House Leader Says Masks Were Offered To Debate Goers But Some Refused To Wear Them

    2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland
The leader of Democrats in the Ohio House says she is quarantining and plans to get tested after attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland. She wants to be sure she isn’t carrying the virus after what she saw.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes says the debate room was split into two sides. She says everyone on the Democratic side where she was sitting seemed to be wearing a mask but not on the Republican side. 

“Right before the event started there was a Cleveland Clinic doctor who approached folks on the Republican side with masks in hand, offering masks. I did not see anyone accept her offer but she did spend some time with several people seemingly trying to convince them to put on a mask and wear one.” 

Sykes says the Cleveland Clinic offered sanitizer and took temperatures of people before they were allowed into the event.  

