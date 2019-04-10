Ohio House Passes Controversial Six-Week Abortion Ban

There was no question the abortion ban that’s been known as the Heartbeat Bill was going to pass the Republican dominated Ohio House. But that didn’t change how controversial and divisive this ban is.

Protestors against the bill gathered outside the House before the vote, and were joined by a smaller group of supporters of the measure – and shouted and chanted before and throughout the session. Opponents of the ban had packed the gallery and erupted into chants after the measure passed 56-39.

The ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, has been introduced five times since 2011. It’s passed twice, but was vetoed by former Gov. John Kasich.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s support boosted the bill through the Senate and this week the House – where it saw some major changes. And DeWine said whatever the final version is, he intends to sign it, though he said he knows there will be an immediate legal challenge.