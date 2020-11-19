Scam Targets Ohioans Who Receive Or Have Received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

    Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Ohioans are being alerted to a scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was set up for people who don’t qualify for regular jobless benefits such as part time workers or independent contractors. 

Bret Crow with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the email notifications bear the agency’s logo and look legitimate but they are not.

"It is a scam, a phishing scam. There is no money for this purpose," Crow says.

The fake email notifications instruct those targeted to click on a link to obtain a pandemic stimulus benefit. Instead of doing that, Ohioans are urged to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Bret Crow
PUA
pandemic unemployment assistance
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
COVID19
Coronavirus

