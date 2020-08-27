A Second Lawsuit Has Been Filed Over Adding Ballot Drop Boxes

  • Lake County drop box
    Lake County drop box
    Abigail Bottar, WKSU

A second lawsuit has been filed against the Ohio Secretary of State, asking a court to order more ballot drop boxes being installed throughout the state. 

This new federal lawsuit was filed by groups including the A. Phillip Randolph Institute of Ohio, the Ohio State Conference of the NAACP, and the League of Women Voters of Ohio. Its leader, Jen Miller, says more drop boxes are crucial, especially now when there are questions about timely mail service. 

 “Having multiple drop boxes per county increases access and trust for voters, especially those who are immune compromised, who do not have transportation or live further out from the board of elections," Miller says. 

 The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a similar suit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. At this point, there is one drop box at each county board of elections. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he doesn’t think he has legal authority to add more now and that it would create confusion this close to the election.  

