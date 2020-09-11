Secretary Of State Will Ask For Permission To Pay For Postage On Mail-in Ballot Envelopes

By 7 minutes ago
  • Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Secretary of State will ask a panel of state lawmakers Monday to allow him to use money raised from business fees to buy postage for mail-in ballots. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he needs permission from the Ohio Controlling Board to use $3 million  in his office’s business account to pay return postage for mail-in ballots. He says there are good reasons why the state should get stamps to boards of elections for those ballot return envelopes. 

“Simply providing the postage so there aren’t questions about how many stamps go on it and that kind of thing but also so people send their absentee ballots in without delay.” 

LaRose says many more voters are expected to mail-in ballots this year due to COVID-19. At this point, one million voters have already requested ballots ahead of the October 6 start for early voting. That’s more than all of the mail-in voting requests in the primary this spring. 

Tags: 
Frank LaRose
Secretary of State
mail-in ballots
postage paid
Ohio Controlling Board

Related Content

Ohio Democrats File Lawsuit To Add More Ballot Drop Boxes

By Aug 25, 2020
The ballot drop box at the Delaware County Board of Elections has a drive thru. But it's behind the building near the dumpsters.
Jo Ingles

After weeks of pressuring the state to add more ballot drop boxes, the Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to allow county boards of elections to install more of them.

More Trouble For Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

By Aug 27, 2020
Larry Householder talks to reporters in 2019
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Secretary of State is accusing fellow Republican and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of 162 violations of campaign finance laws, related to the felony criminal charges for bribery and racketeering he’s facing in federal court.

Voting By Mail Has Never Been More Popular And More Controversial

By Sep 9, 2020
Jo Ingles

Ohio voters who want to mail in their ballots might be wary when they learn about recent changes made by the U.S. Postal Service or when they read President Trump’s Twitter feed. But Ohio’s election system has some checks and balances that protect mail in voters.