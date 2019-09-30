Voter Rights Groups Racing To Beat The Clock

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6. Some community groups are working to get thousands of those voters to re-register.

Many of the voters that were removed from the polls have died or moved out of state. But others are considered "inactive" because they haven't voted recently. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says about 14,000 of those voters re-activated their status prior to the removal process. About 20 different community groups and organizations hope they can find more who have been removed from the rolls and register them in the next few days. Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says 100,000 were contacted via text message before the Sept. 6th voter reset.

“We are going to start to go through who is now still on that removal list and see who is removed to see how effective that campaign was," Brickner says.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says her group is also reaching out to removed voters but its running out of time.

“A week is just not a lot of time for any of our organizations to do outreach," Miller says.

The deadline to register to vote in this November's election is October 7. All Ohioans are urged to check their registration at myohiovote.com