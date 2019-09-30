Voter Rights Groups Racing To Beat The Clock

  • Dan Konik

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6. Some community groups are working to get thousands of those voters to re-register.

Many of the voters that were removed from the polls have died or moved out of state. But others are considered "inactive" because they haven't voted recently.  Secretary of State Frank LaRose says about 14,000 of those voters re-activated their status prior to the removal process. About 20 different community groups and organizations hope they can find more who have been removed from the rolls and register them in the next few days. Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says 100,000 were contacted via text message before the Sept. 6th voter reset.

“We are going to start to go through who is now still on that removal list and see who is removed to see how effective that campaign was," Brickner says.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says her group is also reaching out to removed voters but its running out of time.

“A week is just not a lot of time for any of our organizations to do outreach," Miller says.

The deadline to register to vote in this November's election is October 7. All Ohioans are urged to check their registration at myohiovote.com

Related Content

Secretary Of State Expects Another Outreach To Deleted Voters

By Sep 17, 2019
Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks during a demonstration of voting machines at Westland High School near Columbus.
Karen Kasler

The state is still counting up how many of 235,000 voter registrations identified as inactive were removed by county boards of elections starting September 6. But Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he wants to continue to work with voter rights groups who had concerns that active voters might also be removed.

No Final Totals Yet On Ohio Voter Registrations Removed

By Sep 8, 2019
An electronic voting machine in Franklin County
Karen Kasler

As many as 200,000 registrations may have been removed from the rolls by county boards of elections starting on Friday.

Boards Of Elections Start Removing Thousands Of Voter Registrations

By Sep 6, 2019
Karen Kasler

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says state law requires voter roll maintenance, but voting rights groups say they’re still worried eligible voters will be "purged" by mistake.

More Questions About Voter Removal As Process Is Underway

By Sep 6, 2019
Dan Konik

Ohio’s Secretary of State is removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls.  But advocates for voters insist there are thousands who should not be removed.

Federal Court Rules Voter Removal Process Can Go Forward As Planned

By Sep 3, 2019
Voters outside Franklin County Voting Center
Jo Ingles

A federal court has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can remove more than 200,000 voters from the rolls Friday as planned. The Ohio Democratic Party had ask the court to block it, saying thousands of voters could be improperly removed. 

Ohio's Top Elections Official Might Review Past Lists Of Removed Voters

By Sep 27, 2019
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Secretary of State says he’ll release the list of registrations removed from voting rolls this month to various voter groups so they can re-register people on that list by the October 7 registration deadline.  And after he's dealt with that, he says he might check past voter removal lists for errors. 