-
The home rule provision was added to the Ohio constitution by voters in 1912, and the struggles between local officials and state lawmakers have raged…
-
The candidates for governor haven’t talked much about environmental issues such as fracking and the state’s renewable energy standards for utilities. But…
-
A central Ohio lawmaker is seeking a ban on fracking in certain parts of the state. The proposal comes as a commission that regulates this types of…
-
A petrochemical company from Thailand that has already invested $100 million in a facility in eastern Ohio is considering making an even bigger…
-
One of the Democrats running for Governor is calling for an end to oil and gas drilling in Ohio. While his four primary opponents aren’t embracing that…
-
It took nearly three hours for the Republican-dominated House to pass its version of the budget, with 12 Republicans voting against it, and four Democrats…
-
Some of the state’s highest ranking Republicans are coming out to support the oil and gas industry and its impact on Ohio in an effort to counter rhetoric…