In his first broadcast interview since skipping the Republican National Convention last month, Gov. John Kasich was speaking out again about Republican…
The Ohio Republican Party could be facing a dilemma in the next two years with as many as three top officeholders possibly vying for the Governor’s…
Gov. John Kasich continued his plans of going to lots of places where Republicans are gathered in northeast Ohio this week – except for the Republican…
One of the Democrats who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate to run with Hillary Clinton says he flew in to Cleveland to serve as…
Kasich's Presidential Campaign Officially Over With Trump Nomination, But He Says He Won't Go To RNCGov. John Kasich spent the entire day in northeast Ohio, but none of that time was spent at the Republican National Convention, which he helped lobby to…
The first day of the Republican National Convention began with harsh words for Gov. John Kasich who is in town but not attending the convention, over an…
No Republican has ever won the White House without Ohio, and the Buckeye State’s delegation usually gets prime real estate at the convention because of…
Thousands of delegates are gathered in Cleveland to welcome Donald Trump as their Republican presidential nominee. But some Republicans say they just…
After a series of high profile shootings – including one that left three police officers dead in Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Cleveland Police Union’s is…
As expected, loud but peaceful protestors greeted the delegates as they arrived today, taking to the streets as the delegates were leaving their hotels…