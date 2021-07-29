Brown Praises Jan. 6 Committee, Questions GOP Criticism

  • Supporters of now-former President Trump rioted and breached the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election win.
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he’s talked to Capitol and DC police officers who watched the powerful testimony earlier this week at the U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol.

Brown calls the police officers heroes and says he doesn’t understand Republican backlash at this committee, which includes two GOP critics of former president Trump.

“I don’t know why one political party thinks they should cover this up instead of really understanding what happened and did members of Congress contribute to this happening. Did the president of the United States? What was his role in this?” Brown said.

Ohio’s GOP Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) is among those saying Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shouldn’t have refused to add Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and another Republican to the committee.

But Brown said almost every Republican voted against bipartisan hearings so Pelosi moved forward. And he said, "she didn't want this to be a circus, which it would have been" if "ultra conservative radical members of Congress, including some apparently from Ohio" were seated.

