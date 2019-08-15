Groups Call For Delay In Removing Voters From Rolls

By 4 minutes ago
  • Left to right – Tom Roberts (NAACP Ohio State Conference), Dylan Sellers (Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project), Jen Miller (League of Women Voters of Ohio), Mike Brickner (All Vot
    Left to right – Tom Roberts (NAACP Ohio State Conference), Dylan Sellers (Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project), Jen Miller (League of Women Voters of Ohio), Mike Brickner (All Voting is Local)
    Jo Ingles

More than 235,000 Ohio voters are on a list to be removed from the voter rolls in a little over two weeks. Those inactive voters are thought to be dead, moved out of state or somehow ineligible to vote. Organizations that are working to find those voters and warn them to re-register are now asking Ohio’s top elections official to delay that action, set to happen on September 6. 

The Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Jen Miller, says there are more than 4000 voters on that list that shouldn’t be and even more cannot be reached in the limited amount of time available.

“We have so many questions now. The more we look at the lists, the more we see that every board of elections is doing this differently, the more discrepancies we see, the harder it is to answer any question about the future," Miller says.

Other groups that have been trying to locate voters on the list say they have questions too. Mike Brickner, Ohio State Director for All Voting is Local, says thousands of voters are at risk of losing the fundamental right to vote "by a system that has been show time and again to be deeply flawed." Tom Roberts, President of the NAACP Ohio State Conference, says the "use it or lose it" principle applied here is wrong. And Dylan Sellers, Ohio Coordinator for Fair Elections Center's Campus Vote Project, says college students who move often are especially hurt in this process.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s following the law requiring voter roll maintenance. And he says a federal database has been used to identify more than 168,000 Ohioans, nearly three quarters of them under 21, who are eligible to vote but haven’t registered. They will be receiving postcards, urging them to register before the October 7 deadline.

Written statement from Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Tags: 
voters
voting rolls
Jen Miller
League of Women Voters of Ohio
Ohio Secretary of State
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Community Groups Want To Assist State In Finding Inactive Voters Before They Are Removed From Rolls

By Jul 25, 2019
Dan Konik

Nearly two dozen groups and individuals are asking Ohio’s top elections official for a list of voters who could be dropped from the rolls this fall, so they can try to get them re-registered. 

Ohio's Top Elections Official Wants Automatic Voter Registration

By Apr 24, 2019
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. Here's what he wants to do.

Outreach To Re-Register Voters Gets Only 540, Costs Almost Twice What Was Expected

By Apr 11, 2019
Karen Kasler

A project to reach out to 270,000 people deleted from the voting rolls only brought in a few hundred of them. And it also cost a lot more than expected.

Secretary Of State Still Awaiting Final Results On Returned Registrations From Deleted Voters

By Apr 9, 2019
Voters cast ballots at Franklin County's early vote center in Columbus in 2018.
Karen Kasler

Today is the first day of early voting for the May primary – which means yesterday was the last day to register to vote. And though turnout in off-year primaries is especially low, there may be those who will try to vote but find they’ve been removed from the rolls. 

Kids Will Create Ohio's Next "I Voted" Stickers

By Mar 25, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s time for a change to the stickers that are handed out at early vote centers and at the polls on election day. And he wants people who in most cases can’t yet vote to play a role in designing them.