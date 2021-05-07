Ohio Congressman Is Censured By Ohio Republican Party

Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez has been censured by the Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee in two separate resolutions. And the effect that will have on his political future is unclear.

By a near unanimous vote, committee members formally expressed their disapproval of Gonzalez for his vote to impeach President Trump in February. The committee also censured the nine other Republican members of Congress from other states who supported impeachment in one of the resolutions. And a majority of committee members also agreed to a resolution, sponsored by central committee member Shannon Burns of Strongsville, that goes one step further and calls on Gonzalez to resign.

“The people want to be heard. And the people feel like they have been forgotten," Burns said.

Many committee members viewed Gonzalez's vote to impeach Trump as politically motivated. That includes Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik. "This resolution addresses an unconstitutional, politically motivated process that served no purpose. Republicans and Democratic members alike have the right to vote in any way they so choose. This committee also has a right to stand on principle and conviction," Paduchik said.

Gonzalez faces two opponents in next year’s primary – one backed by Trump. And while this censure is largely symbolic, it could be a factor in Gonzalez’ bid for re-election.