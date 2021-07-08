Ohio Elections Chief Says Public-Private Efforts Won't Be Affected By Budget

By 1 hour ago
  • Sec. of State Frank LaRose toasts
    Sec. of State Frank LaRose toasts "get out the vote" partnership with breweries in 2020
    Ohio Secretary of State's office

The newly passed Ohio budget contains a provision that prevents public-private partnerships with boards of elections. Election rights advocates fear that could lead to the end of many effective voter education and registration efforts. But Ohio’s top elections leader says he’s not worried. 

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the language is not going to prevent voter registration or education efforts with barbershops and other businesses. 

“I see no reason why those kinds of things can’t continue. And as I have talked to members of the legislature, it was not their intent to keep us from doing partnerships like that. What they wanted to target was this idea that large amounts of outside philanthropic money could be used for elections administration.” 

In 2020, LaRose's office partnered with 50 Ohio breweries to get voter information out ahead of the presidential vote. 

LaRose says he thinks groups that urged Gov. Mike DeWine to veto the measure have read more into that provision. 

Tags: 
Voter registration
voter rights
voter information
public private partnerships in elections
Ohio Secretary of State
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Voter Protection Groups Talk About Problems In Tuesday's Election

By Nov 4, 2020
Voter protection worker monitors polling place
Jo Ingles

There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some problems in this election, including misinformation, voter intimidation and more. 

Ohio Vote Certified With Record Turnout, All-Time High Early Vote

By Nov 27, 2020
Secretary of State Frank LaRose signed the document certifying Ohio's 2020 election during a Facebook Live event.
@franklarose, Twitter

The results of the 2020 vote in Ohio have been officially certified as the highest turnout ever. Nearly three quarters of all registered voters cast ballots.

What's Next In The Fight Over Ballot Drop Boxes?

By Feb 17, 2021
Ballot drop box in Franklin County
Jo Ingles

Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting them for the May primary. 

Another Campaign Finance Complaint Filed Against Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

By Mar 5, 2021
House Rep Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s elections chief has filed a complaint with the state Elections Commission accusing former House Speaker Larry Householder of campaign violations. 

LaRose Calls For 'Thoughtful' Approach To Election Law Changes

By May 4, 2021
Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

As Ohio voters cast their ballot during the May primary, lawmakers are crafting a bill that would make several changes to the state's election laws. Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) says he supports what he's seen so far in the proposal for a pending bill.