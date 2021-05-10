Ohio House Leader: Householder Should Stay While Court Case Plays Out

By 23 minutes ago
  • Rep. Larry Householder, in his seat during a House session in March 2021.
    Rep. Larry Householder, in his seat during a House session in March 2021.
    Karen Kasler

Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) remains in the House as he awaits trial on federal bribery charges related to the 2019 passage of House Bill 6, the sweeping energy law.

House Bill 6 is at the center of the scheme that federal prosecutors say involved $60 million in bribes paid to Householder and four others by a utility widely believed to FirstEnergy through a dark money group called Generation Now. The nuclear power plant subsidies in the law have been repealed, and investigations into the case continue.

Bob Cupp (R-Lima), who replaced Householder as speaker, had said last year Householder might be expelled if he were re-elected to his seat, since a representative can only be removed once for a particular offense. Householder faced only write-in candidates and was overwhelmingly re-elected

In March, the House met to discuss Householder's future, but there was no decision. Cupp has been asked repeatedly by reporters whether Householder will remain in the legislature. But he has said the caucus hasn’t moved on that.

Veteran lawmaker Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) is the House Majority Floor Leader. He said there are mixed feelings among House Republicans on whether Householder should be removed.

But Seitz noted no member of the House has ever been expelled for being indicted on a felony charge.

“There have been at least four members of the Ohio House in my time here who have been indicted on felony charges - two Democrats, two Republicans. They were never expelled," Seitz said. "So I think we have to be very mindful of the precedent that we set.”

Householder has said he's innocent of the charges against him. He was arrested in July.

"Seeing as how former Speaker Householder has no committee assignments, does not chair any committees, and has only one of 99 members in a chamber where a 50-49 vote is virtually unheard of, I don't think there's a problem with letting the process play out because he fervently maintains his innocence," Seitz said.

That might take a while. Former US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David Devillers said it usually takes nine months to a year to go from indictment to trial. But COVID shut down court proceedings, delaying many cases.

The only Ohio state rep to be expelled was John Slough, a Democrat of Hamilton County, who punched Republican Darius Cadwell of Ashtabula County on the House floor in January 1857. He went on to fight in the Civil War, and ended up as chief justice of the New Mexico Territory. He was assassinated by a member of that territorial legislature ten years after being expelled from the Ohio legislature.

Tags: 
Householder Corruption Case
Bill Seitz
Larry Householder

Related Content

After Repealing Nuclear Bailout, Ohio Lawmakers May Still Change Controversial Energy Law

By Apr 2, 2021
The Kyger Creek Power Plant in Gallia County is one of two operated by the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation (OVEC), which received subsidies through House Bill 6.
Karen Kasler

This week Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law the end of a billion dollars in charges that Ohio electric ratepayers would have paid to prop up the state’s two nuclear power plants. This new law effectively takes the nuclear bailout out of the energy law known as House Bill 6, which passed in 2019.

Former US Attorney Speaks Out On Ohio Corruption Cases, BSGU Hazing Probe

By Mar 22, 2021
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers points at a chart at the press conference announcing the arrest of then-Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and others in a $60 million bribery case.
Dan Konik

The chief prosecutor in the cases involving Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder and suspended Democratic Cincinnati City Councilmember PG Sittenfeld is speaking out about the work he did, after stepping down at the request of President Biden last month.

Former Ohio House Speaker Says He Won't Resign While Facing Federal Trial

By Mar 17, 2021
Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) watches the beginning of House session from the back of the chamber the day after a caucus meeting to discuss whether he should be expelled.
Karen Kasler

Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was back at work in the Ohio House Wednesday, after his fellow Republicans met the day before to discuss whether he should stay or go as he awaits trial on federal corruption charges.

Indicted Former Speaker Proposes Two Bills On Government Accountability

By Mar 5, 2021
Former House Speaker Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) held an impromptu session with reporters in September, at his first House session after he was indicted in July.
Karen Kasler

The former Ohio House speaker who’s been indicted in a federal corruption case related to the nuclear bailout law he championed has proposed two new bills – both dealing with accountability in government.