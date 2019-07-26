Poll Shows Ohioans Favor Legalized Abortion And Gun Restrictions

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion and oppose one of the most recent state restrictions on it.

The poll shows just over half of Ohio voters oppose a ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. It is on a court ordered hold. And 61 percent say they back the Roe vs Wade decision that legalized abortion. On guns, the poll shows 90 percent want background checks for gun sales. Yet Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed that abortion ban and has supported gun rights, still enjoys a 44 percent approval rating. But pollster Peter Brown says Democratic U.S. Senator has support from 51% of those surveyed.

“Sherrod Brown is the most popular politician in the state of Ohio currently," Brown says.

Ohio’s Republican Senator Rob Portman got a 43 percent approval rating.