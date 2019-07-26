Poll Shows Ohioans Favor Legalized Abortion And Gun Restrictions

By 3 minutes ago
  • Peter Brown, Quinnipiac University Poll
    Peter Brown, Quinnipiac University Poll
    Statehouse News Bureau

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion and oppose one of the most recent state restrictions on it. 

The poll shows just over half of Ohio voters oppose a ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. It is on a court ordered hold. And 61 percent say they back the Roe vs Wade decision that legalized abortion. On guns, the poll shows 90 percent want background checks for gun sales. Yet Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed that abortion ban and has supported gun rights, still enjoys a 44 percent approval rating. But pollster Peter Brown says Democratic U.S. Senator has support from 51% of those surveyed.

“Sherrod Brown is the most popular politician in the state of Ohio currently," Brown says.

Ohio’s Republican Senator Rob Portman got a 43 percent approval rating.

Tags: 
Quinnipiac Poll
Abortion
guns
Mike DeWine
Sherrod Brown
Rob Portman
Peter Brown
Quinnipiac University Poll

Related Content

New Poll Shows Biden Over Trump In Head To Head Matchup In Ohio

By 20 hours ago
Top: Democrat Joe Biden, Bottom: Republican Donald Trump
Statehouse News Bureau

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows Democratic Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democrat in the race who would beat Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today. 

New Poll Shows How Ohioans Feel About Immigration, Trade And More

By Jun 14, 2018
Quinnipiac University logo

A new poll shows overall, nearly seven in ten Ohio voters surveyed say they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right now. They also weighed in on issues like tariffs on Chinese products and immigration. 

Final Quinnipiac Poll Shows Lead Shift In Presidential Race, Widening Lead In US Senate Race

By Nov 3, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

The final Quinnipiac polls are out, and they show some changes for the races at the top of the ticket in Ohio – most notably, between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

New Poll Shows Trump's Lead In Ohio Is Growing

By Oct 3, 2016
Quinnipiac University

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s lead among Ohio voters has grown.