Senate Votes To Legalize Hemp And CBD Oil In Ohio

By Mar 28, 2019
  • Alexandr Grant/shutterstock.com

The Ohio Senate has voted unanimously to legalize hemp and related products, including CBD oil.

Sen. Brian Hill (R-Zanesville) said hemp is used in some 25,000 commercial products including clothing, biofuels and plastic.

Hill’s bill allows hemp, CBD oil and other products to be sold legally in Ohio.

And it creates an industrial hemp program with cultivators and processors licensed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, “after going through background checks and determining GPS coordinates for plots of land designated to grow hemp. This is to ensure that nobody tries to use the hemp program as a cover to grow marijuana," Hill said.”

The bill moves on to the House.

Several states have launched pilot programs after the federal farm bill passed in December removed hemp from a list of banned substances. 

