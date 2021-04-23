Voting Groups React To GOP Proposal On Boxes, Early Voting In Ohio

By 18 minutes ago
  • Voters drove up to workers helping them deposit absentee ballots as others waited in line at Franklin County's early voting center on October 24, 2020
    Voters drove up to workers helping them deposit absentee ballots as others waited in line at Franklin County's early voting center on October 24, 2020
    Karen Kasler

Groups that represent elections officials and voters are cautiously approaching a Republican-backed bill to make changes in Ohio’s laws on early voting, voter ID and other issues – just a few months after a historic election in which the GOP won the state but their candidate lost the White House. 


 

The bill from veteran Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) and freshman Sharon Ray (R-Medina), both Republican representatives, seeks to make changes just a few months after former President Trump won Ohio in a record turnout, but lost his re-election as voters nationwide cast ballots in historic numbers.

“It’s only natural that legislators would be curious and interested in passing election reform on the heels of the 2020 presidential election. That didn’t come as a surprise to any of us," said Aaron Ockerman, the Executive Director of the Ohio Association of Election Officials. Ockerman said he’s seen election law changes proposed after every major vote for the last two decades.

Seitz wrote in his co-sponsor request that he doesn’t contend the win by President Biden, and says Ohio had a "fair and fraud-free count", which pleases Ockerman.

While he might sound optimistic, the head of a key voting rights group isn’t.

“We’re really worried that voting freedoms and voting access will get worse under this General Assembly," said Jen Miller, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

Both Ockerman and Miller said they haven’t seen specifics of the bill, so they’re not sure what to expect. Miller’s primarily concerned that the bill puts into law that each county can only have one secure absentee ballot drop box, and proposes those ballot boxes be available for 10 days of early voting, not for the full four-week early voting period.

“Any limits to dropboxes or making absentee voting more cumbersome is the wrong direction. Ohio has a decent electoral system. There are things we can do to make the system better and that would include having more drop boxes, more early vote centers, not less," Miller said.

Ockerman’s group is also interested in that language.

“Our official position on ballot drop boxes is that there should be at least one in each county and that boards decides they want more that should be their option," Ockerman said. "Our understanding is the bill doesn’t quite get us there as it’s going to be introduced, and certainly that’s what the legislative process is for.”

The bill would also create an online absentee ballot system, and move up the ballot request deadline from the Saturday before the election to 10 days before.

Miller is concerned about how that might effect overseas and military voters. But she said online requests would be better than the current system, which requires voters to print out, fill out and mail in an application. But she said the proof of identity that appears to be in this bill is a problem.

“Right now it looks like it would require multiple forms of ID which is absolutely unnecessary. An absentee voter has to prove their identity when they ask for the ballot and then they have to prove their identity again for their ballot to count," Miller said.

The bill would disqualify ballots not returned in ID envelopes, and would ban state-paid return postage for absentee ballots, unless lawmakers vote to approve that.

It would create automated registration through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles rather than automatically registering all adults to vote, which Democrats have wanted.  

And it would cut in person early voting the day before the election, though those hours can be scheduled another day – something Ockerman notes elections officials have wanted.

“We’re not looking to cut off access. We definitely want people to have access as much as they want," said Ockerman. "And candidly, I think moving those hours back to the weekend before is a better outcome for voters and for election administrators alike.”

After the bill’s details were revealed, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said in a statement that reads in part: “By limiting Ohioans’ ability to vote and by sowing confusion, statehouse Republicans are once again attacking the fundamental right to vote in this state.”

Progressives on social media blasted what they said was a draft of the bill a week ago – a video from the group More Perfect Union got some details right, but said the bill would outlaw ballot drop boxes, which it doesn’t. Those who’ve seen that draft say it was old and not a version of the current bill.

Sponsoring Rep. Bill Seitz said it should be noted that Ohio has more early voting days that nearly all other states. And he said criticism of that draft bill had no effect on what ended up in this proposal, and that: “I have herd immunity from the criticisms of the organized left”.


 

Tags: 
Voting laws
election laws
early voting
absentee voting
Bill Seitz
Sharon Kennedy
Aaron Ockerman
Jen Miller

Related Content

Republicans Unveil Voting Law Changes Bill Including Change Drop Boxes, Early Voting

By 17 hours ago
A line of early voters stands by a ballot drop box at the Franklin County Board of Elections on October 20, 2020.
Karen Kasler

Ohio has joined the list of states where Republicans want to make changes to voting laws after the 2020 election. And there are changes in this bill that appeal to both parties, but some that Democrats have spoken against.

House Passes Fast-Tracked Election Bill On Party Line Vote

By Jun 5, 2020
Members of the Ohio House come into the chamber a few minutes before session starts on June 4, 2020.
Karen Kasler

A fast tracked bill that would make some changes in election law for the November vote passed the Ohio House along party lines Thursday. The bill was a much different proposal than the original plan that voter groups opposed, but it still failed to get any Democratic votes.

What's Next In The Fight Over Ballot Drop Boxes?

By Feb 17, 2021
Ballot drop box in Franklin County
Jo Ingles

Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting them for the May primary. 

Long Waits Again As Thousands Cast Ballots At Close Of Weekend Early Voting In Ohio

By Karen Kasler Nov 2, 2020
An overhead shot of the line behind the Franklin County Board of Elections early vote center around 3:30pm on Sunday, the final day of weekend early voting.
Karen Kasler

Thousands of Ohioans cast ballots on the final day of weekend early voting in Ohio – some standing in line for hours. That includes many at the early voting center in the state capital.