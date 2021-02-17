What's Next In The Fight Over Ballot Drop Boxes?

  • Ballot drop box in Franklin County
    Jo Ingles

Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting them for the May primary. 

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was asked to break a tie in Hamilton County over whether to conduct a study to allow more drop boxes. His directive reiterates the policy from November when boards of elections could add drop boxes at their offices only. Jen Miller, president of Ohio League of Women Voters, says the group is not giving up the fight for additional drop boxes. 

“The League of Women Voters takes the long view. We will continue to work on this voter access issue," Miller says.

Miller won’t say if her group will sue the state like it did last fall. The group later dropped its lawsuit. LaRose says the directive will remain until lawmakers take action, if they do. 

ballot drop boxes
Frank LaRose
Jen Miller
Ohio League of Women Voters

