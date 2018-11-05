Butler County Ballots Will Be Counted Despite Mistake On Envelopes

By 1 hour ago
  • Karen Kasler

Voters in southwest Ohio’s Butler County who returned ballots in envelopes that didn’t have the correct information on them will get their votes counted anyway. 

The mail in ballots sent to about 20,000 registered Butler County voters were fine. But the envelopes for them contained six boxes for the voter’s driver’s license number. 

Eight are actually needed. But Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office is telling the county to count any of those returned anyway. Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters applauds that decision.

“There are many different ways to verify that this is the right individual voting and if everything else looked right then count their vote because it wasn’t the fault of the voter. It was a human error on the part of Butler County," Miller says.

The Secretary of State’s directive is limited to voters who only provided incomplete driver’s license numbers. Voters could also provide the last four digits of their social security numbers on the envelopes and there were never questions about the validity of envelopes for voters who did that.

Tags: 
Butler County
voters
2018 election
Ohio Secretary of State
Jen Miller
Ohio League of Women Voters

Related Content

Misleading Text Messages And Confusion Going Into Tuesday's Special Election

By Aug 3, 2018
Dan Konik

Voting rights groups say they are getting reports of misinformation and misleading text messages. 

Candidates In Close Race For Governor Spending Final Day Of Campaign Pushing For Votes

By 17 hours ago
Karen Kasler

The major party candidates for governor are spending this last full day of campaigning pushing for votes in what is coming down to be a close race. Democrat Richard Cordray is uniting with another candidate who’s likely to do well in this midterm election, while Mike DeWine has been going to both ends of the Republican spectrum in Ohio.

Jobs, Taxes And The Economy: Where The Major Party Candidates For Governor Stand

By Oct 30, 2018
David Petkiewicz, Cleveland.com

In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray say they have plans to spark Ohio’s economy, which has come back from the Great Recession but has been lagging the nation in job and wage growth. In a continuing series the Statehouse News Bureau breaks down how the two major party candidates for governor stack up when it comes to key issues.

Federal Court Rules That Certain Removed Voters Can Cast Provisional Ballots In Tuesday's Election

By Nov 1, 2018
Karen Kasler

A federal appeals court has ruled that Ohioans who were removed for not voting over a six-year period must be allowed to vote in this midterm election.

Experts Try To Predict If Early Turnout Shows Whether A Red Tide Or A Blue Wave Is Building In Ohio

By Nov 2, 2018
Karen Kasler

More Ohioans have requested early absentee ballots for this midterm election than the last one in 2014. But Ohio is behind other states that are seeing record early turnout levels. And there’s a lot of speculation about whether that shows a “red tide” is building again in Ohio, or whether the state will be part of the nationally-predicted “blue wave”. 

Sherrod Brown vs. Jim Renacci: U.S. Senate Race Issues Guide

By Andy Chow and Jo Ingles Nov 1, 2018
Dan Konik

In Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has a double-digit lead in most polls over his Republican opponent, Congressman Jim Renacci (R-Wadsworth). Brown is vying for his third term in office in a campaign that has been bitter and personal at times. And Renacci is still working to convince voters to consider his campaign. Both candidates were asked for their views on some of the most pressing issues facing the nation and Ohio.